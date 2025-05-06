Should Indian film industry worry over Trump's 100% tariff on movies produced outside US?

A 100 per cent tariff on movies produced outside and coming to the US will impact the box office business of Indian films and may lead to a dramatic reduction in footfall in theatres in that country, say producers in India.

Though there is little clarity just yet, the fear is that ticket prices for Indian films will go up and, therefore, impact business, according to a section of industry insiders, including Shibasish Sarkar, president of the Producers Guild of India, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri and exhibitor-distributor Akshay Rathi.

“If it gets implemented, the first impact I foresee is on the theatrical business of our films in the US market,” Sarkar said. Indian films gross around $100 million (over ₹800 crore) at the US box office, he added.

“Movies such as ‘Jawan’ and ‘Baahubali’ did good business outside of India. If ticket prices are doubled (in the US), I don’t think anybody will watch them in theatres, especially when the films will be available on Netflix, Amazon,” Agnihotri said.

The contribution from the North American box office of Indian films will reduce, said exhibitor-distributor Rathi.

However, producer Mukesh Bhatt of Vishesh Films feels Trump’s move will have little impact on Indian movie shoots and business in the US as the country is just one of the many markets for diaspora audiences.