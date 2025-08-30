Shot in arm for consumer business: Reliance to invest Rs 40,000 crore, eyes Rs 1 lakh crore revenue

Reliance Industries plans to invest ₹40,000 crore in the next three years to expand the manufacturing base of its consumer business, the company’s director Isha Ambani told shareholders on Friday.

The investment will spur Reliance Consumer Products Ltd, which has become a wholly owned subsidiary of RIL, to achieve a topline of ₹1 lakh crore in the next five years. RCPL posted a revenue of ₹11,500 crore in FY25.

Reliance, which is now eyeing global expansion of the FMCG business “will invest ₹40,000 crore to create Asia’s largest integrated food parks with AI-driven automation, robotics, and sustainable technologies, securing lasting cost leadership,” Ambani said.

RCPL has so far invested ₹3,000 crore in 12 state-of-the-art facilities equipped with industry 4.0 technologies, achieving the highest efficiency rates in Indian FMCG.

“Our long-term ambition is to become India’s largest FMCG company with a global presence. This will make RCPL a big new value-creating engine for the Reliance Group, comparable to our retail business in size and profitability,” she informed.

Ambani informed the company has entered West Asia, Sri Lanka, and Nepal, and now exporting to West Africa.

“Our target is to enter at least 25 countries in the next 12 months... We believe that Brand India will shine bright globally when Indian consumer and tech brands conquer global markets,” she added.

Ambani also outlined a growth agenda for the broader retail business, which has gone through internal restructuring lately. “Looking ahead, we are confident of delivering 20 per cent plus CAGR in retail revenues over the next three years,” she said.