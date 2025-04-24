MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 24 April 2025

Sensex declines 242 points to 79,874 in early trade; Nifty down 72 points to 24,256

Eternal, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Reliance Industries, and HDFC Bank were among the laggards

PTI Published 24.04.25, 10:06 AM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Thursday amid profit-taking after a seven-day rally and muted trend in Asian markets.

The 30-share BSE benchmark declined 242.01 points to 79,874.48 in early trade. The NSE Nifty went down by 72.3 points to 24,256.65.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the past seven trading days, the BSE benchmark gauge zoomed 6,269.34 points or 8.48 per cent and the Nifty jumped 1,929.8 points or 8.61 per cent.

From the Sensex firms, Eternal, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Reliance Industries, and HDFC Bank were among the laggards.

IndusInd Bank, Tech Mahindra, Nestle, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, and Tata Motors were among the gainers.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi index, Shanghai SSE Composite, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng were trading lower while Tokyo's Nikkei 225 quoted in the positive territory.

US markets ended sharply higher on Wednesday. Nasdaq Composite jumped 2.50 per cent, S&P 500 surged 1.67 per cent and Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 1.07 per cent.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.12 per cent to USD 66.20 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 3,332.93 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

The BSE benchmark jumped 520.90 points or 0.65 per cent to settle at 80,116.49, the highest closing level since December 18, on Wednesday. The Nifty rallied 161.70 points or 0.67 per cent to 24,328.95.

RELATED TOPICS

Stock Market Sensex Nifty
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Army jawan killed in gun battle with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur

The firing took place in Dudu-Basantgarh area during a cordon and search operation which was launched based on information about the presence of terrorists
Security personnel keep vigil near the Dal Lake amid high alert after the Pahalgam terror attack, in Srinagar, Wednesday, April 23, 2025. At least 26 people were killed in the terrorist attack in J&K's Pahalgam on Tuesday.
Quote left Quote right

Terrorist attacks and violent civil unrest are possible in J&K. Do not travel to this state

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT