Wednesday, 16 April 2025

Rupee gains 12 paise to settle at 85.68 against US dollar

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit moved between the intraday high of 85.50 and the low of 85.72 against the greenback

PTI Published 16.04.25, 04:05 PM
Representational image.

Representational image.

The rupee sustained its rally for the third straight session and settled with a gain of 12 paise at 85.68 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday, boosted by the renewed inflow of foreign funds and a weak American currency.

Positive domestic macroeconomic numbers amid the 90-day pause on US reciprocal tariffs triggered a buying rush in equities, strengthening the local currency, according to forex traders.

Also, lower crude prices in international markets supported the domestic unit, they added.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 85.66 and moved between the intraday high of 85.50 and the low of 85.72 against the greenback. The unit ended the session at 85.68 (provisional), registering a gain of 12 paise over its previous closing level.

The rupee had closed Tuesday's session with a gain of 30 paise at 85.80 against the dollar. It had risen sharply by 58 paise in the preceding session on Friday.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading lower by 0.57 per cent at 99.39, a level seen in March 2022.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.88 per cent but remained at its April 2021 level at USD 65.24 per barrel in futures trade.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 309.40 points or 0.40 per cent to settle at 77,044.29, while the Nifty rose 108.65 points or 0.47 per cent to 23,437.20. Both the indices ended the preceding session over 2 per cent higher.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 6,065.78 crore on a net basis on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

