RIL, Adani team up for fuel reach, to share outlets for petrol and CNG retail

Reliance and the Adani group will partner each other to expand their individual reach of automotive fuel marketing network in the country, marking the second instance of business collaboration between two of India’s most powerful conglomerates. As part of the agreement, Jio-BP — which has the licence to sell petrol and diesel through retail outlets — will allow Adani Total Gas to dispense compressed natural gas (CNG) from their pumps.

In return, Adani Total, which is a joint venture between the Adani group and TotalEnergies of France, will be able to put up CNG dispensers at Jio-BP outlets. The agreement covers both existing and future outlets of both partners. ATGL currently operates a network of 650 CNG stations, while Jio-BP, a JV between Reliance and British Petroleum, has a network of 2,000 outlets.

In December 2024, Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance and Gautam Adani promoted Adani Group had decided to cross paths when RIL had picked up a 26 per cent stake in Adani Power’s project in Madhya Pradesh and agreed to use the plant’s 500 MW of electricity for captive use.

Commenting on the petroleum marketing tie-up, Sarthak Behuria, chairman of Jio-BP, said that the companies are ‘united by a shared vision’ to offer customers a superior selection of high-quality fuels. “Jio-bp has always been committed to delivering an exceptional customer experience, and this partnership allows us to leverage each other’s strengths to further enhance the value we provide to India,” Behuria noted.

Suresh P Manglani, ED and CFO of ATGL, said, “This partnership will enable us to leverage each other’s infrastructure, thus enhancing customer experience and offerings.”