Retail industry eyes 'single to early double digit' growth despite geopolitical uncertainties

Retailers could see a “single to early double digit” growth in the current year backed by a prospect of improving consumption demand even as geopolitical uncertainties remain an overhang.

The association had estimated a 6 per cent year-on-year growth in retail sales in March 2025.

“It is a difficult year to predict because there is so much uncertainty due to whatever is happening globally. However, from a consumption perspective, leaving aside the macroeconomic and geopolitical issues, we still feel there is a good opportunity for us to continue growing,” said Bijou Kurien, chairman, Retailers Association of India, on the sidelines of an event organised by Merchant’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Saturday.

Kurien said that the industry is keeping a close watch as India and the US negotiate a bilateral trade agreement. “There are both tariff and non-tariff barriers. We are not privy to what the negotiations are. But if some of the non-tariff barriers are relaxed as part of the negotiations, it could make a difference,” he said.