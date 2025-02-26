MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 26 February 2025

RBI lowers risk weight on bank finance to NBFCs and microfinance loans to boost credit

In November 2023, the risk weights on consumer credit, including personal loans, but excluding housing loans, education loans, vehicle loans and loans secured by gold and gold jewellery, too was increased to 125 per cent

PTI Published 26.02.25, 11:26 AM
Reserve Bank of India

Reserve Bank of India File image

The Reserve Bank on Tuesday lowered the risk weights for bank finance to NBFCs and microfinance loans, a move that will unlock more funds and boost credit.

A lower risk weight means that lenders need to set aside less funds as a safety net for consumer loans, implying an increase in their lending capacity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both NBFCs and microfinance institutions have witnessed a slowdown in their lending after the central bank tightened norms by raising the risk weight in November 2023.

The risk weight on the exposures of commercial banks to NBFCs was increased by 25 percentage points (over and above the risk weight associated with the given external rating) in all cases where the extant risk weight as per external rating of NBFCs was below 100 per cent.

In another circular, the RBI said it has reviewed risk weights on microfinance loans.

In November 2023, the risk weights on consumer credit, including personal loans, but excluding housing loans, education loans, vehicle loans and loans secured by gold and gold jewellery, too was increased to 125 per cent.

“On a review, it has been decided that microfinance loans in the nature of consumer credit shall also be excluded from the applicability of higher risk weights specified in the circular ibid and shall accordingly, be subject to a risk weight of 100 per cent,” the RBI said.

RELATED TOPICS

Non-banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) Reserve Bank Of India (RBI)
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

New path for US citizenship: Trump plans 'gold cards' for $5 million, replacing investor visas

'They'll be wealthy and they'll be successful, and they'll be spending a lot of money and paying a lot of taxes and employing a lot of people, and we think it's going to be extremely successful,' Trump said in the Oval Office
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk addresses a press conference, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

The next Mahakumbh might only happen on the sandy remains of the sacred rivers

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT