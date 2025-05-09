Reliance withdraws ‘Operation Sindoor’ trademark bid after social media backlash

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) has withdrawn a trademark application to register the term ‘Operation Sindoor’ a day after filing with the ministry of commerce amidst backlash on social media.

The company blamed a ‘junior person’ who filed the application ‘inadvertently’ and ‘without authorisation’. The application was made by Jio Studios, a division of RIL, which produces content for OTT platforms, among others.

The application was made on May 7, the day when India launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ — the codename to military strikes in Pakistan, retaliating for the massacre of innocent tourists in Pahalgam, Kashmir on April 22. The registration of the term was sought for ‘goods and services’ under class 41 which covers education and entertainment services.

In India, trademark applications are filed with the Controller General of Patents Design & Trade Marks, under the department for promotion of industry and internal trade within the Union ministry of commerce. A total of 6 entities, including five individuals, have filed trademark applications of the term ‘Operation Sindoor’. As of now only RIL’s application stands withdrawn.

RIL had filed the application for entertainment, publishing, and language training, according to the scope of application.

A statement by RIL said it has ‘no intention’ of trademarking ‘Operation Sindoor’, a phrase which is now an evocative symbol of Indian bravery.

“RIL and all its stakeholders are incredibly proud of Operation Sindoor, which came about in response to a Pakistan-sponsored terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Operation Sindoor is the proud achievement of our brave armed forces in India’s uncompromising fight against the evil of terrorism,” it said in the afternoon.

In the evening, Mukesh Ambani, chairman of RIL, issued a statement in praise of the military action. However, there was no mention of the earlier gaffe of the company.

“We are very proud of our Indian Armed Forces for Operation Sindoor’, Ambani said, adding the Reliance family is ready to support any measure in protecting our nation’s unity and integrity.