Reliance widens DP World ties for eco-friendly rail logistics solution

Reliance Industries extended their longstanding relation with Dubai’s DP World to launch a logistics solution for the Jamnagar refinery, shifting product transport from road to rail, which will cut carbon emissions and enhance operational efficiency.

A rail network will now connect RIL’s Jamnagar refinery in Gujarat to DP World’s inland container depot (ICD) in Ahmedabad and onward to Mundra port. Previously, the Mundra-Jamnagar-Mundra round trip involved approximately 700 kilometres of road transport for each container.

Under the new plan, the Ahmedabad-Jamnagar-Mundra route, also approximately 700km, has been converted to rail. This transition eliminates the environmental and operational challenges associated with long-distance road transport while maintaining the same coverage.

The integrated rail service enables the transport of up to 1,260 tonnes of cargo and consolidates up to 45 containers in a single movement, streamlining logistics and reducing the need for multiple trailers and drivers.

This will not only cut down on transportation costs but ensure seamless vessel connectivity for timely exports. Reliance is a big re-exporter of refined products from India. By reducing over 700km of road transport per container, the rail solution will also reduce carbon emissions and contribute to Reliance’s environmental goals.

Adani Energy

Adani Energy Solutions has bagged a ₹2,800 crore power transmission contract from Gujarat, taking its order book to ₹57,561 crore.

The project entails supply of green electrons for manufacturing green hydrogen and ammonia at Mundra in Gujarat. It will involve upgrading the Navinal (Mundra) electrical substation by adding two large transformers, among others.