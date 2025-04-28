Reliance Industries commission its first line for manufacturing of solar panels

Reliance Industries has commissioned its first line for manufacturing of solar panels and is on track to build battery storage production facilities, the firm said in an investor presentation.

Reliance — India’s largest conglomerate whose interest spans from oil and petrochemicals to telecom and retail — had in 2021 unveiled a $10-billion plan spanning renewables, storage and hydrogen as it chased net zero emissions status by 2035.

“The first line of solar PV modules (has been) commissioned,” RIL said in an investor presentation post announcing FY25 earnings on Friday.

The firm helmed by billionaire Mukesh Ambani joins the likes of the Adani group, the Tatas, Waaree Energie and Vikram Solar that make solar PV modules.

The government has mandated that from June 2026, all clean energy projects must use solar PV modules made from locally-produced cells with a view to cut reliance on Chinese imports and boost domestic manufacturing capabilities.

Domestic solar panel manufacturing will help India in achieving its broader goal of 500 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy capacity by 2030.

Reliance is building ‘giga factories’ on a 5,000-acre site at Jamnagar in Gujarat, which will produce photovoltaic (PV) modules, batteries, hydrogen electrolyser and fuel cells. PV modules, commonly known as solar panels, are devices that convert sunlight directly into electricity using the photovoltaic effect.