Reliance Industries building one of world’s largest green energy hubs: Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries is building one of the world’s largest manufacturing ecosystems for green energy, said the company’s chairman Mukesh Ambani, who likened the bet on new energy with the company’s past initiatives in telecom (4G network rollout) and polyester.

“The manufacturing ecosystem for green and clean energy covers solar, batteries, hydrogen, bio-energy and much more. This is our contribution to saving planet earth from the looming climate crisis,” Ambani said in an interview with Gautam Kumra, the chairman of McKinsey’s offices in Asia.

Ambani cited RIL’s emphasis on building “businesses of the future”, be it polyester or 4G, adding that the biggest risk RIL has taken so far is Jio.

“At the beginning of building any new business, we ask ourselves: “What is the most critical need for India’s development, and how can we fulfil it at scale and over a long arc of time?” That remains a fundamental piece of Reliance,” he told Kumra.

“We also have no hesitation in believing we can build businesses of the future,” he added.