Rapido to invest Rs 150 crore in Bengal for electric mobility, women's safety, and road awareness

Rapido, a bike ride-sharing platform, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the transport department of Government of West Bengal for investments worth ₹150 crore towards initiatives in electric mobility, women’s safety in transportation and road safety awareness.

About ₹130 crore will be directed towards the development of urban electric mobility. Rapido aims to deploy electric vehicles across the city and other parts of the state while also working on building the necessary infrastructure to support a seamless transition to sustainable transportation.

The company will introduce a dedicated fleet of pink-colored two-wheelers and four-wheelers, driven by women. It will provide financial assistance worth ₹12 crore over the next three years, enabling women to own and operate their vehicles.

The company has pledged ₹5 crore towards road safety and awareness campaigns. This will include quarterly driver training programmes in collaboration with government-accredited training centers, public awareness campaigns on traffic regulations, and helmet distribution drives.

Teri pact

The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) has signed an MoU with the Department of Non-Conventional and Renewable Energy Resources (NRES), Government of West Bengal (GoWB) at the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) 2025 in Calcutta on Thursday.

The NRES Department and TERI have identified collaboration areas, including new and innovative RE applications such as floating solar, agriPV, BIPV, etc., and cleantech manufacturing within the state jointly.