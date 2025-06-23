Qatar airspace closure forces Air India Express to divert two Doha-bound flights

Air India Express on Monday diverted two Doha-bound flights due to the closure of Qatar airspace.

"As a result of the ongoing situation in the Middle East and suspension of Qatar airspace, Air India Express has diverted our Doha-bound flight from Kochi to Muscat and returned our flight bound from Kannur," the airline said in a statement.

The airline said that it has no other flights bound for Qatar and no aircraft are on the ground in Qatar.

"We are monitoring the situation closely and will take all necessary precautions for the safety and security of our guests and crew, with inputs from the relevant authorities," it added.

Air India Express operates 25 weekly flights to Qatar's capital, Doha. It has direct services to Doha from Kannur, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mangaluru, Thiruvananthapuram and Tiruchchirappalli.

Besides, the carrier has eight one-stop destinations from Doha -- Bengaluru, Bhubaneshwar, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune.

In a post on X, IndiGo said some of its flights may experience delays or diversions due to the evolving situation in the Middle East.

"These adjustments are being made to ensure operations remain within safe and compliant airspace," it added.

Iran has launched missiles targeting a US airbase in Qatar as tensions escalate in the Middle East.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.