Price relief on May menu: Home-cooked meal costs ease on softer food prices

Indian families may have spent a little less on home-cooked meals in the month of May, on the back of softening prices of vegetables and meat, especially chicken, a report published by rating agency Crisil said on Thursday.

In its ‘Roti Rice Rate’ report, Crisil Intelligence said that the cost of a home-made vegetarian thali fell to ₹26.2 from ₹26.3 in April this year and ₹27.8 in May last year.

“The decline was due to a sharp drop in prices of key vegetables. Tomato prices fell around 29 per cent in May 2025 as concerns over yield had lifted prices last year. Prices of onion and potato declined around 15 per cent and around 16 per cent, respectively, year on year as potato prices had shot up last year due to crop damage following blight infestations and unseasonal rainfall in Bengal, while onion prices had increased due to lower rabi acreage and yield, as water availability in key growing states – Maharashtra, MP and Karnataka – was low,” the report said.

A non-vegetarian thali, which has the same constituents as a vegetarian thali, except dal being replaced by chicken (broiler), cost ₹52.6 in May, down 6 per cent from ₹55.9 in May last year and 2 per cent from ₹53.9 in April.

“The decline in prices of broiler, which makes up about 50 per cent of the non-vegetarian thali cost, was due to oversupply and lower demand amid bird flu reported in parts of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka,” the report said.

The drop in the thali prices would have been higher had it not been for a 19 per cent year-on-year jump in vegetable oil prices due to a rise in import duty and a 6 per cent year-on-year rise in the price of a liquefied petroleum gas cylinder.

Compared with April, the cost of a vegetarian thali remained stable, while that of a non-vegetarian thali reduced by around 2 per cent in May.

The report said that compared to April, potato and tomato prices rose by around 3 per cent and around 10 per cent, respectively, while onion prices dropped 10 per cent, thereby keeping the vegetarian thali cost unchanged month on month. An estimated 4 per cent decline in broiler prices contributed towards the decline in the non-vegetarian thali cost.

“Going ahead, we anticipate an uptick in vegetable prices owing to seasonal variations and a slight easing in prices of wheat and pulses amid strong domestic output,” Crisil Intelligence director Pushan Sharma said.

Sharma added that the volume of rice meant for exports is expected to increase 20-25 per cent because of competitive pricing in the global market.