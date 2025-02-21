MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 21 February 2025

Pfizer to sign marketing and supply agreement with Mylan Pharmaceuticals for 2 brands

The marketing and supply agreement is for a period of five years within the territory of India

PTI Published 21.02.25, 04:10 PM
Pfizer logo

Pfizer logo Wikipedia

Pfizer Ltd on Friday said its board approved signing a marketing and supply agreement with Mylan Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd for two of its brands -- Ativan and Pacitane.

Ativan is used for the treatment of anxiety disorders while Pacitane is indicated as adjunctive treatment of all forms of Parkinsonism.

ADVERTISEMENT

The board of directors of the company at their meeting held on Friday approved the proposal to enter into a marketing and supply agreement with Mylan Pharmaceuticals for the marketing and sale of two brands of the company -- Ativan and Pacitane, Pfizer Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

The marketing and supply agreement is for a period of five years within the territory of India, it added.

On the rationale behind the pact, Pfizer said, "Mylan has a good presence in the central nervous system therapy area with skilled resources for engagement with super specialists -- namely neurologists and psychiatrists."

This arrangement with Mylan will enhance distribution and in-clinic presence of the products of the company, it added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Pfizer
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

A Kolkata story: A slum with hundreds of people on the terrace of a multistorey building

The mass of shanties on the sixth floor of a landmark is no Tower of David, the skyscraper that Venezuela’s Hugo Chavez gave slum-dwellers, but it is home to many families for decades
Photo Icon
Quote left Quote right

Salvador Dali… was at first very workaholic. He would work in a very precise manner

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT