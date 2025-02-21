Pfizer to sign marketing and supply agreement with Mylan Pharmaceuticals for 2 brands

Pfizer Ltd on Friday said its board approved signing a marketing and supply agreement with Mylan Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd for two of its brands -- Ativan and Pacitane.

Ativan is used for the treatment of anxiety disorders while Pacitane is indicated as adjunctive treatment of all forms of Parkinsonism.

The board of directors of the company at their meeting held on Friday approved the proposal to enter into a marketing and supply agreement with Mylan Pharmaceuticals for the marketing and sale of two brands of the company -- Ativan and Pacitane, Pfizer Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

The marketing and supply agreement is for a period of five years within the territory of India, it added.

On the rationale behind the pact, Pfizer said, "Mylan has a good presence in the central nervous system therapy area with skilled resources for engagement with super specialists -- namely neurologists and psychiatrists."

This arrangement with Mylan will enhance distribution and in-clinic presence of the products of the company, it added.

