PepsiCo introduces Red Rock Deli in India, expands premium snack portfolio

PepsiCo India has expanded its snacking lineup with the introduction of Red Rock Deli, a gourmet chips brand making its debut in the country.

Originally launched in Australia and known globally for its premium-style chips, Red Rock Deli enters the Indian market with a selection of exotic, globally inspired flavours now produced locally to suit Indian tastes, the company said in a statement.

According to PepsiCo India, the chips are made with sunflower oil and use three advanced technologies — Kettle Cooked, Baked and Popped — to create a range that blends international flavours with an elevated snacking experience.

The company noted that the launch comes amid a significant shift in India’s snacking patterns.

"Today's urban consumers are seeking premium, chef-inspired snacks that feel both elevated and accessible. Introducing the brand in India is catering to this consumer shift toward richer textures, bolder ingredients, for intentional snacking moments," Saakshi Verma Menon, Chief Marketing Officer, Foods, PepsiCo India, said.

Red Rock Deli will be available on major quick-commerce platforms and reflects PepsiCo India’s continued push toward differentiated snacking experiences aimed at younger consumers, combining global influences with local preferences, the statement added.

PepsiCo India said the brand’s entry aligns with a growing consumer preference for quality, experimentation and exploration, positioning Red Rock Deli as a timely response to this evolving demand, backed by the company’s focus on innovation and consumer centricity.