Passenger vehicle sales slow for Maruti, Hyundai; exports pick up pace

Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai Motor India on Monday reported a dip in passenger vehicle dispatches to dealers in the domestic market last month as the companies tried to adjust vehicle inventory amid slowing demand.

Maruti’s passenger vehicle dispatches stood at 1,35,962 units against 1,44,002 units in the year-ago period, a dip of 6 per cent.

Hyundai’s dispatches to dealers in the domestic market declined 11 per cent to 43,861 units compared with 49,151 units a year ago.

However, even as domestic sales have slowed, exports from India have gathered momentum in May.

Exports of Maruti Suzuki were 31,219, up from 79.76 per cent from 17,387 units in the corresponding month of the previous year.

Hyundai Motors exports stood at 14,840 units compared to 14,400 units in May 2024.

Mahindra & Mahindra’s exports in May stood at 3652 units, up 37 per cent from 2671 units previous year.

Tata Motors reported a 28 per cent rise in exports during May at 483 units against 378 units in the year-ago period.

Maruti

Maruti Suzuki India’s year-on-year total sales rose 3 per cent at 1,80,077 units in May. The country’s largest carmaker sold a total of 1,74,551 units in May 2024.

Sales of mini segment cars Alto and S-Presso declined to 6,776 units against 9,902 units in the same month last year. Sales of compact cars, including Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, and WagonR, also fell to 61,502 units compared with 68,206 units in May 2024.

Utility vehicles Grand Vitara, Brezza, Ertiga, XL6, Jimny clocked sales of 54,899 units last month compared with 54,204 units earlier.

Hyundai

Hyundai Motor India on Monday said its total sales declined 8 per cent year-on-year to 58,701 units in May. The company’s total sales stood at 63,551 units in May last year.

Tata Motors

Tata Motors’ has clocked a 9 per cent year-on-year decline in total sales at 70,187 units in May.

The Mumbai-based auto major had reported total sales of 76,766 units in May 2024.

Domestic sales declined 10 per cent year-on-year to 67,429 units from 75,173 units in the year-ago period. Total passenger vehicle sales declined 11 per cent year-on-year to 42,040 units in May. Commercial vehicles sales stood at 28,147 units compared with 29,691 units, a dip of 5 per cent.

M&M

Mahindra & Mahindra’s passenger vehicle dispatches rose to 52,431 vehicles last month, a growth of 21 per cent compared with 43,218 units in May last year. Total sales rose 17 per cent year-on-year increase in total sales at 84,110 units.

In the utility vehicles segment, the Mumbai-based auto maker sold 52,431 vehicles in the domestic market, a growth of 21 per cent, as compared to 43,218 units in May last year.