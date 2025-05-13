Passenger car market to rise 1-2% in FY26: Suzuki Motor Corporation

Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC) on Monday said overall passenger vehicle wholesale in the Indian market is expected to grow around 1-2 per cent in 2025-26, with the company’s arm Maruti Suzuki looking to outpace industry growth.

The company which has earmarked total capital expenditures of 380 billion yen for 2025-26 said “investments in India will account for approximately 50 per cent of it” with plans to increase production capacity of passenger vehicles.

On the outlook for FY2025-26 in India, Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC) in an investor presentation stated that “Although SUVs continue to be strong in the market, demand for compact cars continues to be sluggish, and the overall market for wholesale sales is expected to grow by (around) 1 to 2 per cent.”

“With the launch of two SUVs, including the BEV (all-electric vehicle) e Vitara, our company plans to outpace market growth.”

In addition, the new Kharkhoda plant where it initiated production in February this year, will contribute “to increased production and sales of the popular SUV Brezza,” it added.

Nissan to axe 10,000

Nissan Motor will cut more than 10,000 jobs globally, bringing the number of

layoffs, including those previously announced, to about 20,000 or 15 per cent of its workforce, Japan’s public broadcaster NHK reported on Monday.

Japan’s third-biggest automaker is striving to make its business leaner and more resilient after weak sales in China and its biggest market the United States. Nissan declined to comment on the report.

It is set to announce on Tuesday results for the business year that ended in March.

PTI and Reuters