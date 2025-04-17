MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 17 April 2025

Pakistan to buy cotton, soybean from US in bid to escape tariffs imposed by Donald Trump

India’s neighbour is apparently trying to reduce the trade surplus from about $4 billion to below $2 billion in the financial year ending June, claims report, quoting unnamed sources

Our Bureau Published 17.04.25, 06:08 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

Pakistan is exploring the possibility of buying more cotton and soybean from the US as part of an attempt to halve its bilateral trade surplus and escape tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump, reported Bloomberg.

India’s western neighbour is apparently trying to reduce the trade surplus from
about $4 billion to below $2 billion in the financial year ending June, the report claimed, quoting unnamed sources.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although Trump announced a 90-day pause on country-specific tariffs — Pakistan is slapped with 29 per cent levies — Islamabad is busy trying to draw up a strategy to escape the tariff, which will significantly impact the country’s exports.

There are reports of a high-level Pakistani delegation leaving for the US for discussions.

Pakistan is already the second-largest buyer of US cotton by value after China and mainly sells garments and textiles to America, which is its largest export market.

There are also reports that the authorities are considering importing US crude oil to help balance trade, though there are concerns about high freight costs.

Speaking to local media, commerce minister Jam Kamal Khan expressed optimism about lowering tariffs through negotiations, emphasising the importance of the US market for Pakistan’s economy.

RELATED TOPICS

US-Pakistan Cotton Soybean Tariff Hike Donald Trump
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

‘Delighted’: Opposition hails SC's Waqf stance; BJP accuses Muslim body of provocation

'The indication from the preliminary hearing is that the inclusion of a non-Muslim person (in Waqf Council) will be eliminated,' said Udit Raj, Congress leader and petitioner in the case
Chinese Foreign Affairs Minister Wang Yi exchanges an agreement with Malaysia's Minister of Home Affairs Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, as Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) and Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim (R) look on during the Exchange of Agreement session at the official residence of the prime minister in Putrajaya, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 16 April 2025. Chinese President Xi Jinping coming to Malaysia for a three day state visit beginning 15 until 17 April 2025.
Quote left Quote right

China, Malaysia will stand united with other countries in Asia to resist confrontation

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT