Novo Nordisk said on Monday it would halt its collaboration with Hims & Hers Health over the sale of weight loss drugs.

The two companies had announced a collaboration in April for Hims & Hers to sell Novo's blockbuster Wegovy weight loss drug through a bundled offering on the telehealth company's platform.

Novo Nordisk said in a statement on Monday that direct access to Wegovy would no longer be available to Hims & Hers Health via the NovoCare Pharmacy.