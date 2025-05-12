MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Nissan Motor to cut over 10,000 more jobs globally, Japan public broadcaster reports

The struggling Japanese carmaker last month warned it would likely book a record 700 billion yen to 750 billion yen net loss in the financial year

Reuters Published 12.05.25, 02:55 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock picture.

Nissan Motor will additionally slash more than 10,000 jobs globally, bringing the total cuts including previously announced layoffs to about 20,000 or 15% of its workforce, Japan's public broadcaster NHK reported on Monday.

The struggling Japanese carmaker last month warned it would likely book a record 700 billion yen to 750 billion yen ($4.74 billion-$5.08 billion) net loss in the financial year that ended in March due to impairment charges.

Nissan is set to announce its full-year results on Tuesday. The company declined to comment on the report.

