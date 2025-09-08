Nissan Motor cuts Magnite prices by up to Rs 1 lakh after GST rate revision

Nissan Motor India on Monday said it has cut prices of its compact SUV Magnite by up to Rs 1 lakh to pass on the GST rate cut benefit to customers.

The revised pricing will be effective on all deliveries made on or after September 22, 2025, coinciding with the first day of Navratri, the automaker said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, customers can start booking at the new prices immediately across all authorised Nissan dealerships nationwide, it added. PTI MSS ANU ANU

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.