MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 08 September 2025

Nissan Motor cuts Magnite prices by up to Rs 1 lakh after GST rate revision

Customers can start booking at the new prices immediately across all authorised Nissan dealerships nationwide

PTI Published 08.09.25, 03:18 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock

Nissan Motor India on Monday said it has cut prices of its compact SUV Magnite by up to Rs 1 lakh to pass on the GST rate cut benefit to customers.

The revised pricing will be effective on all deliveries made on or after September 22, 2025, coinciding with the first day of Navratri, the automaker said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, customers can start booking at the new prices immediately across all authorised Nissan dealerships nationwide, it added. PTI MSS ANU ANU

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Nissan India Nissan Magnite Car Price Goods And Services Tax (GST)
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Daab-chingri from Bengal may vanish in New York thanks to Trump’s tariffs, shrimp farmers fret

Indian shrimp exports were at $4.88 billion in the 2023-24 financial year and India exported 297,571 metric tonnes of frozen shrimp to the US. Now, competitor Bangladesh has much less tariff
Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi
Quote left Quote right

This project is nothing short of an environmental & humanitarian catastrophe

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT