Nifty near 23,400, Sensex falls 140 points; Tata Motors down nearly 6%

Our Web Desk Published 27.03.25, 09:32 AM
Representational image. Shutterstock picture.

The Indian equity indices opened Thursday’s trade on a negative note as market sentiments were weak owing to US President Donald Trump imposing a 25% tariff on auto imports.

Domestic markets followed suit, the Asian markets were trading in the red as soon as markets opened. The Nifty 50 trades near 23,400 and Sensex fell 140 points.

Among the 30 Sensex stocks, Tata Motors fell the most upon opening by 4.80 per cent, trading at Rs 673.95. This was followed by Axis Bank, which was down 1.39 per cent, trading at Rs 1,080.40, and Asian Paints, which was up by 0.90 per cent, trading at Rs 2,305.30.

Eleven of the Sensex stocks were in the green.

This is a Breaking News. Keep refreshing the page for more updates

Trump announces 25% tariffs on auto imports from April 3, expects to raise high revenue

Shares in General Motors fell roughly 3 per cent in Wednesday trading, Ford's stock was up slightly, shares in Stellantis, the owner of Jeep and Chrysler, dropped nearly 3.6 per cent
