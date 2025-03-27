Nifty near 23,400, Sensex falls 140 points; Tata Motors down nearly 6%

The Indian equity indices opened Thursday’s trade on a negative note as market sentiments were weak owing to US President Donald Trump imposing a 25% tariff on auto imports.

Domestic markets followed suit, the Asian markets were trading in the red as soon as markets opened. The Nifty 50 trades near 23,400 and Sensex fell 140 points.

Among the 30 Sensex stocks, Tata Motors fell the most upon opening by 4.80 per cent, trading at Rs 673.95. This was followed by Axis Bank, which was down 1.39 per cent, trading at Rs 1,080.40, and Asian Paints, which was up by 0.90 per cent, trading at Rs 2,305.30.

Eleven of the Sensex stocks were in the green.

This is a Breaking News. Keep refreshing the page for more updates