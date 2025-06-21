New comics store takes aim at Amazon as ex-Comixology duo launch Neon Ichiban

For decades, comic book fans have had only one option for getting digital editions of Spider-Man, Batman, the Transformers or many other colourful characters on the same day they hit comic book shops.

That platform, Comixology, was acquired by Amazon in 2014 and eventually absorbed into its Kindle service. The takeover left some fans grumbling that comics shouldn’t get the same treatment as eBooks.

Now, two industry veterans, David Steinberger and Chip Mosher, are betting they can beat Amazon at e-commerce by catering more intentionally to die-hard comic book fans. Next month, they plan to launch Neon Ichiban, a site they intend to be “a dedicated experience for comics”, Steinberger said, after raising more than $7 million from investors in the game and movie industries.

“Understanding how comic book fans and people who should be fans want to shop and think about and browse doesn’t exist anymore,” he said. “The Comixology app, where you can have all your comics in one place, does not exist anymore. It’s all just part of Kindle.”

It is a head-turning statement from Steinberger, who also founded Comixology — and approved its sale to Amazon. Mosher was the head of content at Comixology.

“At the time, it seemed like the right decision,” Steinberger said. “Our mission was to make everyone on the planet a comic fan, and Amazon clearly had the resources and the population connected to Kindle that we thought would carry that mission.”

He added, “With what I knew then, it was absolutely the right call.”

Over the past two decades, Amazon has transformed itself into a online retail behemoth, sweeping up smaller companies through acquisitions and attracting sellers to its vast marketplace. But a growing number of businesses have sought to carve out their own online retail niche outside the giant, much as Etsy did for crafting or Chewy for pet supplies.

Neon Ichiban is betting that enthusiasts of comic books — a $1.86 billion industry in 2023 — will be willing to abandon Amazon’s conveniences for its tailored offerings, new features and shared sense of community.

“Anyone who’s watched the comics industry over the course of the past, say, five to 10 years,” said Hunter Gorinson, president and publisher of Oni Press, whose series include “Scott Pilgrim”, “has noticed that the digital comic space especially has been yearning for a little bit of innovation, a little bit of disruption and just a little bit of some new energy brought to it”.

Amazon declined a request for comment.

Neon Ichiban, named to evoke the signs and community of Tokyo’s night markets, will offer single issues and collected editions of comics and manga on the same day as their print availability.