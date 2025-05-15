Ambani’s Trump tryst in Qatar at Emir’s state dinner amid deepening business ties

Mukesh Ambani is flying to Doha to meet US President Donald Trump — his second meeting since Trump returned to presidency in January this year.

Ambani will attend a state dinner that the Emir of Qatar is hosting for Trump at the Lusail Palace in Doha on Wednesday, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Reliance Industries Ltd, the company that Ambani heads, did not reply to an email sent for comments.

While business discussions are off the table, his oil-to-retail conglomerate has businesses closely tied to decisions of the US President.

Reliance had last year secured waivers from the US to resume importing crude oil from Venezuela. It, however, had to stop that in March following Trump authorising a 25 per cent tariff on countries buying the South American country’s oil.

Reliance also sells fuels like gasoline made from crude oil bought from countries such as Russia into the American market.

US tech giants such as Google and Meta have also taken an equity stake in Ambani’s digital venture.

Reliance has business ties with Qatar as well. The Gulf nation’s sovereign wealth fund, Qatar Investment Authority, has invested about $1 billion in Ambani’s retail venture.

Ambani and his wife Nita had attended Trump’s second inauguration in January this year.

Jio Credit bonds

Jio Credit, the non-bank financing arm of the Reliance group, on Wednesday raised ₹1,000 crore through a maiden bond issue from domestic investors, company officials said.

The entity, a wholly owned subsidiary of Jio Financial Services, has raised the money at a coupon rate of 7.19 per cent, they said.

The bonds have a tenor of two years and 10 months, they said, adding that the issue

was oversubscribed three times.