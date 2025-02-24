MP govt claims no scheduled power cuts, invites private investment in renewable energy

Madhya Pradesh has made investments in all ends of the energy spectrum, enabling it to ensure no scheduled power cuts in the state, a senior state government official said on Monday.

Speaking at the MP Global Investors Summit (GIS) 2025, Additional Chief Secretary in Madhya Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Department (MPNRED) Manu Srivastava said the state is planning to supply power to farmers during the day.

ADVERTISEMENT

He invited private players to invest in the state as it accelerated work on renewable energy projects, also with plans to push solar rooftop missions across the state.

"MP is a state where power supply has been increasing substantially, and we have been successfully meeting that demand. We have no scheduled power cuts in the state. We used to have these power cuts around 2012 or 2013, and then we started something called Atal Vidyut Yojna and then there were no scheduled power cuts. The power supply has been increasing continuously thereafter," he said.

To keep pace with the rising demand, Srivastava said, "We have made investments in all ends of the energy spectrum. The transmission capacity of the state has increased substantially." Interestingly, he noted, "Our losses (transmission) are very low, and actually they are lower than the losses set by the Regulatory Commission." The state has made a substantial investment in the distribution infrastructure as well, he noted.

Spelling out the state government's move to support farmers and promote renewable energy usage, he said, "As of now, we are forced to supply to our farmers also in the evening and night hours, and they have to go to their farms in the late night hours... So we plan to supply power to them during the day hours, which would also be, politically, a very powerful and a very positive signal from the government to the farmers."

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.