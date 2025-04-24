Move to lift heritage spirits: Industry seeks global push for ‘Mahua’ and ‘Feni’

The Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Industry (CIABC) has pitched for the promotion of homegrown drinks such as ‘Mahua’ and ‘Feni’ as Indian heritage drinks in the global markets and boost exports with government support.

Mahua is a traditional Indian alcoholic drink that is produced from the flowers of Madhuca trees and is popular in the eastern and northern parts of the country. Feni is a traditional alcoholic drink from Goa, made from either cashew apples or coconut sap.

Deepak Roy, chairman at CIABC, said with the government’s help, Indian heritage spirits can be promoted in international markets. He was speaking at AlcoBev India 2025.

“When ‘Tequila’ can be synonymous with Mexico, ‘Sake’ with Japan and ‘Soju’ with Korea, the same we can achieve internationally with ‘Feni’ or ‘Mahua’, which have a rich cultural legacy. We need to get out of the old mindset,” he said.

Roy also said that different taxation levels in states are a big challenge for the industry.

“The industry needs a uniform taxation mechanism which will propel growth,” he added.

CIABC director-general Anant S Iyer said the Indian alcoholic beverage industry is seeking taxation reforms and progressive policies to drive revenue growth and industry advancement.

APEDA (Agricultural and Processed food Products Export Development Authority) chairman Abhishek Dev said the country’s exports of alcoholic beverages has the potential to reach $1 billion by 2030 from $370.5 million.

“If we want to increase the profile of our products, bring in better quality, we have to venture out,” he said.