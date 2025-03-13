Mitsubishi Chem plans expansion in India for manufacturing semiconductors and EVs

Mitsubishi Chemical Group, the Japanese chemical behemoth, may set up plants in India to manufacture items that go into the making of semiconductors and electric vehicles. It held initial talks with a few domestic players with the aim to forge partnerships, Manabu Chikumoto, director of the board, president and CEO of Mitsubishi Chemical Group, said.

The group, which previously had a presence in Bengal with Mitsubishi Chemical PTA India before selling the company to The Chatterjee Group in 2016, has manufacturing bases in Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Gujarat.

However, the $30 billion giant is looking to expand operations in India which has prioritised self-reliance in semiconductors and encouraged pivot to electric mobility.

“We are trying to come to this market (India) again and expand our existence to have facilities together with partners. Mitsubishi has many products used in semiconductor supply chain,” Chikumoto said.

The boss of the Japanese major, who had two stints in Calcutta working for MCC PTA, including as its managing director from 2012-15, was speaking on the sidelines of an event organised by Bengal Chamber of Commerce & Industry to felicitate Chikumoto in the presence of Purnendu Chatterjee, maverick entrepreneur and industrialist and the chief of TCG.

“The Indian government is very keen to develop the semiconductor business because it is of national importance,” he said. Mitsubishi would look forward to co-operation from the Centre and the state, he added.

The company is open to the idea of partnering with a company already having facilities in India to introduce their technology or set up a greenfield plant, he informed.

TCG is a major player in the chemical business with HPL, MCPI Ltd (acquired from Mitsubishi) and Garden Silk, apart from land in Cuddalore, potentially ticking all the boxes the Japanese major is looking for to forge a partnership in the semiconductor and EV supply chain.