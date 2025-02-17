MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Merlin Group inks pact with Fashion TV to introduce F Residences in Rajarhat-New Town area

Spread over 8 acres, the project comprising 880 units has been priced between ₹1.2 and ₹1.8 crore. Fashion TV will offer technical expertise for an undisclosed fee

Our Bureau Published 17.02.25, 11:30 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

City-based realtor Merlin Group has partnered global lifestyle network Fashion TV (FTV) to introduce the F Residences, the city’s second-branded residency after Trump Tower.

Spread over 8 acres, the project comprising 880 units is going to come up in the Rajarhat-New Town area and has been priced between 1.2 and 1.8 crore. Fashion TV will offer technical expertise for an undisclosed fee.

Kashiff Khan, managing director of Fashion TV, India, said, "We have franchise and licensing partnerships in nearly 20 product categories in India, and we aim to expand further through strategic collaborations.”

"The project aligns with our vision to elevate urban living in eastern India. Calcutta’s aspirational homeowners are looking for globally inspired designs and amenities," Saket Mohta, MD, Merlin Group, said.

