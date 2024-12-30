MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 30 December 2024

Markets decline in early trade amid unabated foreign fund outflows, weak global trends

Infosys, Mahindra & Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Titan, Power Grid, Tech Mahindra, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Tata Motors were among the biggest laggards

PTI Published 30.12.24, 10:19 AM
Representational image.

Representational image. PTI

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Monday amid unabated foreign fund outflows and weak trends in the global markets.

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex declined 142.26 points to 78,556.81 in early trade. The NSE Nifty dipped 48.35 points to 23,765.05.

ADVERTISEMENT

From the 30 blue-chip pack, Infosys, Mahindra & Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Titan, Power Grid, Tech Mahindra, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Tata Motors were among the biggest laggards.

Adani Ports, Zomato, UltraTech Cement and ITC were among the gainers.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,323.29 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

In Asian markets, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading lower while Seoul quoted higher.

US markets ended in the negative territory on Friday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude went up 0.07 per cent to USD 74.22 a barrel.

The BSE benchmark climbed 226.59 points or 0.29 per cent to settle at 78,699.07 on Friday. The Nifty went up by 63.20 points or 0.27 per cent to 23,813.40.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Also Read

RELATED TOPICS

Stock Market Sensex Nifty
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Ex-US president Jimmy Carter's India visit that forever linked him to a village in Haryana

Carter was the first American president to visit India after the removal of the emergency and victory of the Janata Party in 1977
AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference, in New Delhi, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024.
Quote left Quote right

Pujaris and granthis will receive monthly allowance of Rs 18,000 if AAP returns to power

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT