MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 18 June 2025

Lumino set for Rs 1000 crore IPO with mix of fresh issue and offer for sale

The company operates under two primary business segments — manufacturing and EPC, and it focuses on designing, engineering, manufacturing, and distributing specialised solutions for diverse applications, including power distribution, industrial uses, renewable energy, communication systems, electrical panels, and railway networks

Our Bureau Published 18.06.25, 09:14 AM
Lumino Industries founder Devendra Goel

Lumino Industries founder Devendra Goel File picture

City-based Lumino Industries, an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company, with a focus on manufacturing and supplying conductors, power cables and electrical wires and other specialised products, has received Sebi’s approval to raise 1,000 crore through its initial public offering.

The IPO is a mix of fresh issue of shares up to 600 crore and an offer-for-sale up to 300 crore by Devendra Goel and up to 100 crore by Jay Goel, promoters of the company.

ADVERTISEMENT

The company had filed its IPO papers with Sebi on January 20, 2025.

The proceeds from the fresh issue to the extent of 420 crores would be utilised for meeting debt obligations, 15.08 crore for capex and other corporate purposes.

The company operates under two primary business segments — manufacturing and EPC, and it focuses on designing, engineering, manufacturing, and distributing specialised solutions for diverse applications, including power distribution, industrial uses, renewable energy, communication systems, electrical panels, and railway networks.

As of September 30, 2024, Lumino Industries reported an aggregate order book of 1,803.53 crores.

Lumino Industries Limited’s revenue from operations increased 85.12 per cent from 760.21 crore in FY23 to 1,407.31 crore in FY24.

RELATED TOPICS

Initial Public Offering (IPO) Manufacturing
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Air India fleet with feet of clay: 16 flights cancelled, Opposition calls out 'mismanagement'

While the Delhi-Paris flight was called off after problems were detected during pre-flight checks, the Ahmedabad-London flight was cancelled because of the unavailability of aircraft resulting from the airspace restrictions triggered by the Israel-Iran conflict
Quote left Quote right

Surveillance conducted on AI's Boeing 787 fleet did not reveal any major safety concerns

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT