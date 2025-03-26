Larsen & Toubro bags order worth around Rs 15,000 crore from QatarEnergy LNG

Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro on Wednesday said it has bagged an ultra-mega order from QatarEnergy LNG for its offshore hydrocarbon business.

The company classifies contracts above Rs 15,000 crore as 'ultra mega' orders.

"QatarEnergy LNG, the world's premier LNG company, has awarded an Ultra Mega Offshore Contract for the North Field Production Sustainability Offshore Compression Project to Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T) hydrocarbon business (L&T Energy Hydrocarbon-- LTEH)," the company said in a regulatory filing.

This order marks the largest single contract ever received by L&T, the filing said.

Under the contract, L&T will do engineering, procurement, fabrication, installation, and commissioning of two offshore compression complexes, each comprising of large offshore platforms with compression and power generation facilities, living quarters, flare platforms, interconnected bridges, and other associated structures to be located at approximately 80 kms off the northeast coast of Qatar.

"We look forward to setting new benchmarks in project execution that will reinforce Qatar's position as a global LNG leader," L&T Chairman & Managing Director S N Subrahmanyan said.

