Labour ministry ties up with Zomato to boost employment opportunities, strengthen gig economy

The labour ministry on Tuesday said it has tied up with Zomato to boost employment opportunities and strengthen gig economy by creating nearly 2.5 lakh job opportunities annually through the National Career Service Portal.

The Ministry of Labour & Employment (MoLE) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Zomato here on Tuesday to enhance access to flexible and technology-enabled livelihood opportunities through the National Career Service (NCS) platform, a ministry statement said.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Union Minister for Labour & Employment and Youth Affairs & Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya.

The minister said it would integrate platform economy roles into the formal employment system, connecting youth and women jobseekers to dignified, technology-enabled livelihoods.

He noted that the portal, launched in 2015, has mobilised over 7.7 crore vacancies and continues to serve as a vital bridge between job seekers and employers.

The ministry and Zomato working together will not only be mutually beneficial to both stakeholders but also to all jobseekers at large.

Shobha Karandlaje, Minister of State for Labour & Employment, underscored the importance of extending social protection to every organised and unorganised worker in the country.

The MoU, she said, supports the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PM-VBRY) and the government's vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, promoting formalisation and social security for all workers.

She called upon all stakeholders to work in close partnership with the government to ensure the vision of inclusive and secure livelihoods for all workers.

Under the new 'Aggregator' category, Zomato will list around 2.5 lakh flexible livelihood opportunities annually on the NCS portal, providing structured access to real-time income avenues for delivery partners and gig workers.

In the last year alone, the ministry has signed MoUs with 14 major organisations, such as Amazon, Swiggy, Rapido, Zepto, Mentor Together, Apna.co, HireMee, FoundIT, TeamLease, and others, collectively mobilising over five lakh employment opportunities.

