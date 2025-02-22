KSL Cleantech plans to invest Rs 300 crore to set up three solar parks in eastern India

City-based KSL Cleantech plans to invest ₹300 crore to set up three solar parks in eastern India with a 100 megawatt (MW) capacity in the next three years.

The solar project development and EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) company is also a channel partner of Adani Solar.

Dhiraj Bhagchandka, MD of KSL Cleantech, said that Bengal is among the states under consideration for setting up a solar park.

“We plan to set up three solar parks in eastern India and are also looking at Bengal and other states. We will partner with large industries so that they can benefit from the open access policy and use the green power for their captive consumption,” Bhagchandka said.

“Eastern India has a big concentration of iron and steel industry. We are also talking with textile units and food processing units to take power from the solar park. A lot of data centres are coming up in the eastern part, including in Bengal and they require substantial power,” he said.

The company has installed a 1 MW solar plant at Howrah station and has also installed solar plants at several jute mills in Bengal.

“We have been primarily into EPC. This is the first time we are going to set up solar parks in eastern India,” said Bhagchandka.

Vikram Solar

Solar photo-voltaic module manufacturer Vikram Solar has increased its manufacturing capacity with a 1 GW (gigawatt) expansion at its Falta facility in Bengal.

With the expansion in Bengal and Chennai, the company’s annual production capacity has increased to 4.5 GW.