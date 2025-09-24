Bamboo start-up Amwoodo targets 200cr revenue by FY27, IPO within 3 years

Amwoodo, a Calcutta-based start-up offering sustainable bamboo-based solutions and backed by Rainmatter (Zerodha), is targeting revenues of ₹180–200 crore by FY27 and eyeing an initial public offering within three years.

Founded in 2019, the company makes a wide range of eco-friendly products — from premium personal and oral care to hotel amenities and office stationery — designed to replace plastic. Its clients include Himalaya Wellness Company, Bombay Shaving Company and ITC Hotels.

“We have two factories in Bengal, at Dankuni and Rajarhat. New facilities are coming up in Bangalore and near Kalimpong. This will help us source bamboo easily from the Northeast and the southern states of Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala,” said founder and CEO Agni Mitra, who hails from Uttarpara, Bengal.

The new plants will focus on building materials and furniture, where demand is rising from the real estate players.

Amwoodo has raised $4 million in pre-Series A funding from a consortium led by Rainmatter, with participation from the Adventz group, Thinkuvate and Caspian.

The company reported revenues of ₹52 crore in FY25 and expects to close FY26 above ₹80 crore. Importantly, it has remained both EBITDA and PAT positive, underlining a path of sustainable growth.

The start-up also sees strong export potential across Gulf countries, West Asia, Europe and North America. Going forward, Amwoodo plans to strengthen its presence in the direct-to-consumer (D2C) space with its own marketplace and new plastic-alternative brands.

“The D2C segment is a focus area, but profitability remains key. We don’t want to be like other loss-making D2C brands,” Mitra emphasised.