Wednesday, 14 May 2025

Jute body keeps eye on prices as MSP raised to Rs 5,650 for 2025-26

In the preceding crop year (2023-24), the procurement stood at 13.17 lakh quintals

Our Bureau Published 14.05.25, 08:51 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture 

The Jute Corporation of India (JCI) on Tuesday said it is ready to support to farmers and prevent a distress sale if the market price of jute falls below the minimum support price (MSP) for crop year 2025-26 (July 2025-June 2026).

The Centre has fixed the MSP for the benchmark TD-3 variety at 5,650 per quintal for crop year 2025-26, up from 5,335 in the previous year.

JCI managing director Ajay Kumar Jolly said sowing is expected to increase 10 per cent this year, and production is likely to be higher. In 2024-25, JCI has procured 5.05 lakh quintals worth 252 crore so far, and the MSP window will remain open until June.

In the preceding crop year (2023-24), the procurement stood at 13.17 lakh quintals.

JCI plans to modernise the supply chain through block chain technology and provide an e-auction platform for raw jute buyers and sellers.

Minimum Support Price (MSP)
