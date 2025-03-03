Jupiter Wagons eyes Rs 600 crore revenue from its wheel unit in 2025-26, double its current business

City-based Jupiter Wagons is aiming for a ₹600-crore revenue from its wheel unit in 2025-26, doubling its current business in the segment. The company said its new factory in Odisha is on track to complete its wheels and axle production unit by December 2027.

“This growth will be driven by increased production capacity, strong order inflows, and enhanced domestic manufacturing capabilities,” the company said in a statement.

Backed by an investment of ₹2,500 crore, the company’s upcoming plant in Odisha will increase the capacity from 20,000 forged wheels and axles annually to 1,00,000 forged wheelsets annually.

The company said the commercial operations of the axle unit is expected by December 2026, while the complete wheel and axle unit is targeted for completion by December 2027.

Jupiter Tatravagonka Railwheel Factory Pvt. Ltd, the specialised wheelset manufacturing arm of Jupiter Wagons, has recently bagged a contract worth ₹255 crore from Braithwaite & Co. for the supply of 9,140 wheelsets.

“With the rapid expansion of freight and passenger rail networks, there is a critical need for reliable, high-performance wheelsets produced domestically at scale.

“Our Odisha facility will be a game-changer in this space, ensuring India’s self-sufficiency in wheelset manufacturing while also positioning us as a global supplier,” said Vivek Lohia, managing director, Jupiter Wagons Limited.

“This milestone aligns with our commitment to strengthening the railway supply chain, reducing import dependency, and driving innovation in railway mobility solutions,” said Lohia.