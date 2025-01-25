MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
JSW Steel reports 70.7 per cent decline in net profit at Rs 719 crore for third quarter

Revenue from operations also fell marginally by 1.34 per cent to ₹41,378 crore compared with ₹41,940 crore even as total sales volume of the JSW group flagship stood at 6.71 million tonnes, up 12 per cent year on year (y-o-y)

Our Special Correspondent Published 25.01.25, 11:38 AM
Representational image

JSW Steel reported a 70.7 per cent decline in net profit at 719 crore on a consolidated basis compared with to 2,450 crore in Q3FY24 due to lower sales realisation on the back of a steep fall in steel prices.

Revenue from operations also fell marginally by 1.34 per cent to 41,378 crore compared with 41,940 crore even as total sales volume of the JSW group flagship stood at 6.71 million tonnes, up 12 per cent year on year (y-o-y).

The squeeze in the top and the bottomline could be attributed to a 10 per cent fall in the net sales realisation. Moreover, the company also took a hit of 103 crore on account of forfeiture of performance guarantee due to surrender of two coal blocks.

Operating EBIDTA of the Indian operations, which include subsidiaries such as Bhushan Power & Steel, JSW Steel Coated Products, stood at 5,564 crore, down 20 per cent y-o-y. The operating EBIDTA on a consolidated basis stood at 5,579 crore.

Consolidated crude steel production for the quarter stood at 7.03 mt, higher by 2 per cent y-o-y. Capacity utilisation at the Indian operations stood at 91 per cent in the quarter. Domestic sales were highest ever at 5.99 mt, growing 14 per cent y-o-y.

Exports constituted 8 per cent of sales from Indian operations for Q3FY25.

While two major domestic subsidiaries, BPSL and JSW Steel Coated, recorded a PAT of 11 crore and 170 crore, respectively, JSW Steel USA Ohio and the US Plate & Pipe Mill reported an EBIDTA loss of $15.58 million and $2.29 million, respectively, due to lower sales realisation.

