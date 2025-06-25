JSW Infrastructure beats Adani Group to win Calcutta port deal, deepens Bengal ties

JSW Infrastructure, the port and logistic arm of $24 billion JSW Group, has emerged as the top bidder to modernise and operate two berths at Calcutta’s Netaji Subhas Dock (NSD), deepening the Sajjan Jindal led conglomerate’s business ties with Bengal.

The company trumped Adani Group to the pole position, agreeing to pay Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Calcutta (SMPK) which manages the NSD, ₹4678 per container as royalty to win the 30-year concession to operate the berths for handling cargo.

It would be the first port and logistic project in Bengal to be undertaken by JSW Infra, which had earlier shown interest in developing the Tajpur port but lost out to Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (APSEZ). However, it is the second investment call from Jindal led Group for Bengal in 2025, after committing a thermal power plant at Salboni for ₹16,000 crore.

The estimated project cost of reconstruction of berth no 8 and modernisation of berth 7 & 8 at NSD under the Calcutta Dock System is ₹698.84 crore and berths are expected to handle 4,48,140 TEU (twenty equivalent units) per annum, according to the tender document. However, it could be possible to scale up the capacity further.

Confirming the development, Rathendra Raman, chairman of SMPK, told The Telegraph, “The board of SMPK has approved the tender which has been won by JSW Infrastructure. We will issue the letter of intent shortly. Once ready, the two berths will make the port more efficient and competitive, bringing down the cost of operation for the trade.”

It would take about two and half years from now for JSW to commission the berths at full capacity. The operator will put up rail mounted quay cranes for faster evacuation of containers from ships to railway rakes. Coupled with night navigation, which is under implementation, a faster on-ground cargo movement is expected to quicken the turn around time of ships, bringing cost benefit to the trade.

Containers are the principal cargo for KDS operations spread between NSD and Kidderpore Dock (KPD) in the south eastern fringes of Calcutta. Due to the low riverine draught, KDS usually handles small feeder vessels. It handled 642,000 TEUs in FY25.

With the entry of JSW, SMPK now has both of India’s top private sector port operators. Adani is mechanising a bulk cargo berth at Haldia. It is also an operation and maintenance contractor for containers in KDS berths in Calcutta.

JSW may also get another shot at Tajpur port development, being undertaken by the Bengal government, when it is re-tendered after cancelling the contract with Adani.