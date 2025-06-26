JioStar nears Netflix in subscriber race, hits 300 million mark

The subscriber base of JioStar, the streaming platform from Reliance, has reached all the way up to 300 million, close on the heels of global OTT giant Netflix which last reported a subscriber base of 301.63 million.

The entity, which was created by the coming together of Viacom 18 and Disney Star, is India’s largest media and entertainment platform. The entity’s subscriber base swelled during the recently concluded Indian Premier League cricket tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sanjog Gupta, the chief executive for sports and live experiences for Jiostar, said the high viewership also translated into revenues.

“We have managed to make this IPL the most monetised edition of the event and also the most monetised sporting event ever in India across advertising and subscription revenue,” Gupta said.

The impact of the subscriber addition backed by IPL to the profit and loss account of the business will be known when RIL comes out with its first quarter results in July. However, even as the platform reduces the gap with Netflix in subscriber base, the global OTT giant appears to be ahead in revenue and profits.

Netflix Inc’s consolidated revenue stood at $39 billion (₹335,400 crore), while net income stood at $8.71 billion (₹74,906 crore) in 2024. A like to like comparison is not available as the merger of Viacom 18 and Disney Star was consummated on November 14, 2024 and the new entity came into being. Since merger to March 31, 2025, JioStar earned a revenue of ₹9,497 crore and PBT of ₹243 crore.