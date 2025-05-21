Jaguar Land Rover aims to double India sales amid plans to bolster its product portfolio

Jaguar Land Rover aims to double its business in India over the next 3-4 years amid plans to bolster its product portfolio and sales network.

With the Indian luxury car market expected to grow consistently over the next few years, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) India expects to break into the top 10 markets of its parent.

JLR India managing director Rajan Amba stated that demand and appreciation for bespoke or differentiated car models remain very high in India, prompting it to offer such products in the country.

“There’s a vacuum or a demand that we are kind of meeting and fulfilling,” Amba stated. The automaker has already crossed the 6,000 annual sales mark in FY25, he said.

“We expect that in the next 3-4 years, we should be able to double our business both in terms of volumes and revenue,” Amba said.

Suzuki Motorcycle plant

Two-wheeler maker Suzuki Motorcycle India on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of a manufacturing facility at Kharkhoda in Haryana, which will be developed at an initial investment of ₹1,200 crore.

The plant is scheduled to commence operations in 2027.