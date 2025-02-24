MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
IT industry body Nasscom pegs FY25 revenues for sector to grow 5.1% to USD 282.6 billion

Number of people employed by the tech sector grew by 1.26 lakh to 58 lakh people during the year, Nasscom projections said

PTI Published 24.02.25, 02:14 PM
Representational Image

Representational Image Shutterstock

IT industry body Nasscom on Monday pegged the FY25 revenues for the sector to grow 5.1 per cent to USD 282.6 billion.

The industry is likely to cross USD 300 billion in revenues in FY26, which is about 6 per cent higher than the FY25 level, its President Rajesh Nambiar said at the Nasscom Technology Leadership Forum here.

"This is a good outcome broadly given everything happening around us," Nambiar told reporters, commenting on the business outcomes in FY25.

Number of people employed by the tech sector grew by 1.26 lakh to 58 lakh people during the year, Nasscom projections said.

The traditional IT services companies' FY25 revenues are set to grow 4.3 per cent to USD 137.1 billion, while the business process outsourcing revenues are set to rise 4.7 per cent to USD 54.6 billion.

At 7 per cent, revenue growth of engineering research and development companies was the fastest at USD 55.6 billion.

The domestic revenues for companies are set to grow 7 per cent to USD 58.2 billion, growing faster than the 4.6 per cent growth in export revenues which are likely to come at USD 224.4 billion.

From a revenue split perspective, the export revenues are split evenly between the global multinationals and India-based companies, Nambiar said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

