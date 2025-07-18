MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
iPhone exports from India surge 53%, marks Apple’s fastest-ever first-half ramp

In contrast, the share of other key markets such as the Netherlands, UAE, Czech Republic, UK and Japan declined, each contributing between 2–4% this year

Our Bureau Published 18.07.25, 07:29 AM

India’s iPhone exports surged 53 per cent year-on-year in the first half of 2025, hitting 23.9 million units, up from 15.6 million units in the same period last year— marking Apple’s fastest-ever first-half ramp in exports from the country, according to a Moneycontrol report citing data from market analyst firm Canalys.

The US emerged as the primary export destination, accounting for 78 per cent of iPhones shipped from India in the first half of 2025 — up from 53 per cent a year ago. In contrast, the share of other key markets such as the Netherlands, UAE, Czech Republic, UK and Japan declined, each contributing between 2–4 per cent this year.

“Foxconn led with over half the volume, while the Tata group now accounts for nearly 4 in 10 iPhones exported from India. This shift reflects improving yield rates, line maturity, and Apple’s growing confidence in India as a core manufacturing base,” said Sanyam Chaurasia, principal analyst at Canalys.

India is now seeing the early stages of iPhone 17 production testing, with Tata Electronics also involved in handling component manufacturing. Chaurasia added that customs data from June points to an uptick in critical iPhone 17 component imports to Foxconn’s India facility, signalling an accelerated trial production phase ahead of Apple’s traditional September launch.

While the ramp-up reflects Apple’s growing bet on India, it comes at a critical time. The reported exit of Chinese engineers from Foxconn India introduces short-term execution risks, even as the company pushes to localise operations using Taiwanese, Vietnamese and Indian talent.

