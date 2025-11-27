Infocom to turn city into tech nerve centre: AI, cybersecurity and future work in focus

‘Technology: Future Forward’ is no longer a catchphrase but a defining agenda as businesses confront transformative shifts across artificial intelligence (AI), digital infrastructure, cybersecurity and workforce paradigms.

AI has evolved beyond automation, and is fast emerging as a noticeable component in decision-making, creative intelligence, predictive analytics and personalised

experiences.

ADVERTISEMENT

Enterprises are rapidly re-architecting their systems around AI-native platforms, and data-driven ecosystems are reshaping how services are built, scaled and delivered. At the same time, the digital economy’s exponential expansion has made cybersecurity and workforce transformation boardroom priorities.

Parallelly, the future of work is undergoing a fundamental reset, where hybrid environments, skill fluidity, digital collaboration tools and AI-augmented roles are redefining productivity and talent models.

As enterprises navigate these tectonic changes, those that combine technological foresight with human-centred innovation will set the pace for the next era of global competitiveness.

It is in this backdrop that the 24th edition of the ABP Infocom, a flagship event of the ABP group, will be held from November 27 to 29 in Calcutta, anchoring conversations around the theme ‘Technology: Future Forward’.

This year’s edition aims to decode the disruptive forces reshaping digital infrastructure, AI, cybersecurity, enterprise innovation and the future of work.

The three-day event will feature more than 80 sessions, including keynotes, fireside chats, roundtables, startup showcases and leadership dialogues.

Among the marquee speakers are — Stephen Ibaraki, chairman and managing general partner, REDDS Capital; Bishwajit Mohapatra, CIO advisory lead, AWS; Arundhati Bhattacharya, president and CEO, Salesforce – South Asia; Bhaskar Ghosh, chief strategy and innovation officer, Accenture; Amar Babu, president, Lenovo Asia Pacific; Calum Chace, international AI futurist and author; Sean West, co-founder, The Unruly Company (USA); Juan A. Pujadas, chief mentor, Intueri Institute of Innovation (USA).

A half-day summit will be held where CIOs from major media houses converge to discuss technology roadmaps. C Senthil Rajan, joint secretary, ministry of information and broadcasting, will address the session.

A full-day Infocom start-up forum will showcase the entrepreneurial energy of the east, spotlighting founders, acclerators, investors and disruptors.

The star attractions at the event include cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle and actress and filmmaker Konkona Sen Sharma.