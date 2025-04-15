MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
India's exports inch up 0.7% to $41.97 billion in March; trade deficit hits $21.54 billion

Imports increased by 11.3% year-on-year to $63.51 billion in March, according to the data released by the commerce ministry data

PTI Published 15.04.25, 03:17 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock

India's exports grew marginally by 0.7 per cent to USD 41.97 billion in March, while the trade deficit stood at USD 21.54 billion in the month, the latest government data showed on Tuesday.

Imports increased by 11.3 per cent year-on-year to USD 63.51 billion in March, according to the data released by the commerce ministry data.

Cumulatively, during the 2024-25 fiscal year (April-March), the country's exports moved up a tad by 0.08 per cent to USD 437.42 billion, while imports climbed by 6.62 per cent to USD 720.24 billion.

The country's overall exports of goods and services increased by 5.5 pc to USD 820.93 billion.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

