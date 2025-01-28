MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 28 January 2025

Indian Oil Corporation reports 64 per cent slump in net profit as refining margins fall

Inventory losses occur when crude oil purchased at higher prices is later processed and sold at lower prevailing prices, while forex losses stemmed from currency fluctuations

Our Special Correspondent Published 28.01.25, 11:44 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), the country’s largest oil refiner, reported a 64 per cent decline in its standalone net profit for the third quarter of 2024-25 because of significant inventory and foreign exchange losses, coupled with weaker refining margins.

Net profit stood at 2,873.53 crore for the October-December period down from 8,063.69 crore in the same quarter a year ago, the company disclosed in a stock exchange filing on Monday. Profit rebounded sharply from 189.01 crore in the July-September quarter.

ADVERTISEMENT

The sharp year-on-year decline was attributed to a 7,800-crore inventory loss and 1,900-crore in forex losses, IOC director (finance) Anuj Jain said.

Inventory losses occur when crude oil purchased at higher prices is later processed and sold at lower prevailing prices, while forex losses stemmed from currency fluctuations.

Crack spreads — the difference between crude oil costs and product prices — also weakened significantly. Diesel cracks dropped to $10.8 per barrel from $19.18 per barrel a year ago, while petrol cracks fell to $3.63 per barrel from $7.04.

IOC’s gross refining margins (GRM) fell to $2.95 per barrel in the third quarter compared with $13.53 per barrel in the corresponding quarter a year ago,, reflecting the broader pressure on profitability.

Despite the profit drop, IOC achieved its highest-ever quarterly fuel sales at 26.13 million tonnes (mt), up 6.2 per cent year-on-year.

Petrochemical sales rose 7 per cent, and gas trading volumes surged 24 per cent during the period, according to IOC chairman A.S. Sahney.

RELATED TOPICS

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) Net Profit Quarterly Revenue
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Trump says PM Modi will 'do what is right' on illegal immigrants; likely to visit US soon

The prime minister's trip to the US, the first under Trump 2.0 was finalised during the call
Saif Ali Khan
Quote left Quote right

The police detained my son without verifying his identity. This mistake has ruined his life

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT