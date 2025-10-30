India to impose 30% import duty on yellow peas from November 1

India has imposed a 30 per cent import duty on yellow peas, effective November 1, according to a government notification issued late on Wednesday.

Shipments with a bill of lading dated on or before October 31, 2025, will be exempt from the duty, the order said.

The government had earlier allowed duty-free imports of yellow peas until March 31, 2026, but domestic farmers had urged authorities to curb the influx of cheap imports that were pressuring local prices.

The South Asian nation is the world's biggest importer of yellow peas, which it imports mainly from Canada and Russia.