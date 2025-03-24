India imposes anti-dumping duties on five China imports to shield domestic manufacturers

India has imposed anti-dumping duties on five products imported from China, including vacuum flasks and aluminium foil, to shield domestic manufacturers from the impact of low-cost imports.

These measures, implemented by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), aim to curb unfair trade practices and ensure a level playing field for Indian industries.

ADVERTISEMENT

The decision comes after investigations revealed that certain Chinese products were being exported to India at prices below normal market rates, negatively affecting local producers.

The affected products include soft ferrite cores (used in electric vehicles, chargers, and telecom devices), vacuum-insulated flasks (commonly used for temperature-controlled storage), certain categories of aluminium foil (a widely used packaging material), Trichloro Isocyanuric Acid (a key chemical in water treatment) and Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC) paste resin (used in manufacturing plastic-based products).

According to separate CBIC notifications, the government has imposed the following duties:

Soft ferrite cores: up to 35 per cent duty on CIF (cost, insurance, and freight) value, effective for five years.

Vacuum insulated flasks: a duty of $1,732 per tonne, also for five years.

Aluminium foils: a provisional duty of up to $873 per tonne for six months (up to 80 microns).

Trichloro isocyanuric acid: duties ranging from $276 to $986 per tonne on imports from China and Japan, applicable for five years.

PVC paste resin: duties between $89 and $707 per tonne on imports from China, South Korea, Malaysia, Norway, Taiwan and Thailand, applicable for five years.

The imposition of these duties is expected to provide relief to Indian manufacturers that have been struggling with cheap imports undercutting their market prices. It also aligns with the country’s broader strategy to reduce dependency on imports and promote self-reliance.

Amid global trade turmoil triggered by US tariffs, countries have been evaluating their trade policies.

India has also been actively reviewing trade policies to address unfair pricing strategies by foreign exporters. These duties are imposed after recommendations for the same were made by the commerce ministry’s investigation arm DGTR (Directorate General of Trade Remedies).

Fertiliser import

India has imported 8.47 lakh tonnes of di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) fertiliser from China till February in the current fiscal year, according to government data.

Chinese imports accounted for 19.17 per cent of India’s total DAP imports of 44.19 lakh tonnes. In the previous fiscal, China supplied 22.28 lakh tonnes, making up about 40 per cent of India’s total DAP imports of 55.67 lakh tonnes.

DAP is the second most widely used fertiliser in India after urea.