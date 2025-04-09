India clears procurement of 26 naval variant of Rafale jets from France for Rs 64,000 crore: Sources

The government on Wednesday is understood to have cleared the procurement of 26 naval variant of Rafale jets from France at a cost of around Rs 64,000 crore, sources in the defence establishment said.

The mega procurement project has been approved by the Cabinet Committee on Security chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, they said.

“The deal, which is valued at over Rs 63,000 crore, is expected to be signed in the coming weeks,” ANI reported on Wednesday, citing government sources.

The Indian Navy will receive 22 single-seater aircraft and four twin-seaters, built to operate from aircraft carriers like INS Vikrant. Dassault Aviation, the French manufacturer, is expected to deliver the 26 Rafale-M jets within 37 to 65 months from the contract’s signing. All aircraft are to be in service by 2030-31. “The deal will also ensure five years of performance-based logistics support and spares for the 36 Rafale jets already inducted into the Indian Air Force (IAF) in 2016 under a contract worth Rs 59,000 crore,” ANI reported.

In July 2023, the defence ministry approved the purchase of 26 Rafale (marine) jets from France, primarily for deployment on board the indigenously built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.

The ministry had also cleared procurement of three Scorpene submarines from France.

However, the CCS is yet to clear the project.

Under the Indian Navy's Project 75, six Scorpene submarines have already been constructed in India by the Mazagon Dock Limited (MDL) in cooperation with the Naval Group of France.

The procurement of the Rafale (M) jets along with associated ancillary equipment, including weapon systems and spares, would be based on an inter-governmental agreement (IGA).

The Indian Air Force bought 36 Rafale fighter aircraft in fly-away condition.