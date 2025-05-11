MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
You don’t find too many countries at this scale: Google Cloud focus on Indian market

Bikram Singh Bedi, vice-president and country managing director for Google Cloud India, emphasised the country’s growing significance in the company’s global strategy

Our Bureau Published 11.05.25, 09:35 AM
Bikram Singh Bedi

Bikram Singh Bedi Sourced by the Telegraph

India’s vast consumer market and global innovation capabilities has made it one of the fastest-growing and strategically important markets for Google Cloud.

Bikram Singh Bedi, vice-president and country managing director for Google Cloud India, emphasised the country’s growing significance in the company’s global strategy. “We view India as a market with two dimensions,” Bedi told PTI. “The first dimension is about the scale -- you don’t find too many countries at this scale.”

He highlighted the second key aspect: India as a builder’s economy. “India builds for the world, and at Google Cloud, we work very closely with several companies to build for the world...it (India) is a very important market for us and one of the fastest growing markets for Google Cloud,” Bedi said.

Google Cloud operates two cloud regions in India, located in Mumbai and Delhi. Both regions are certified by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. These regions serve a wide array of clients across sectors such as financial services, healthcare, e-commerce, and telecommunications.

In addition to its local infrastructure, Google Cloud has made strategic investments in subsea cable projects with landing stations in India.

